Spiaggia di Piscinas

This magnificent beach is a picture of unspoilt beauty. A broad band of golden sand, it's sandwiched between a big-wave sea and a vast expanse of dunes flecked by hardy green macchia. These towering dunes, known as Sardinia's desert, rise to heights of up to 60m. Facilities are limited but in summer there's a hotel and two beach bars with showers, umbrellas and sunloungers.

The beach is signposted off the SS126 and is most accessible via Ingurtosu and a 9km dirt track.

Once you exit the SS126 for Ingurtosu, the road descends through a valley lined with the abandoned buildings and machinery of a crumbling 19th-century mining settlement.

You can also come at it from the north coast on SP4, but two rivers that may require fording block the way.