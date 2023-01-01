A 3km lick of fine sand backed by towering dunes and walls of sandstone, Spiaggia Scivu is the most southerly of the Costa Verde's beaches. To get there take the SS126 and head towards Arbus (if heading north) or Fluminimaggiore (if heading south) and follow the signs about 12km south of Arbus.

These direct you onto a narrow mountain track that leads into the scrub-covered southern heights. After about 13km you eventually arrive at a parking area, where there's a kiosk and freshwater showers in summer. From here, it's a walk of a few hundred metres to the beach.