Miniera Montevecchio

Surrounded by woods and granite peaks, Montevecchio was once home to a massive mining complex. At its height in 1865, it was Italy's most important zinc and lead mine, employing up to 1100 workers. It remained operative until 1991, and since then has been kept alive as a visitor attraction.

Forty-five-minute guided tours take in the mines as well as the Palazzo della Direzione (Management Building), machinery workshops and workers' housing. For details of the monthly visiting times check the website.