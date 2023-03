The wooded countryside around Villacidro, an agricultural town best known for its saffron-based liqueur, harbours a number of striking waterfalls. Chief among these is the Cascata Sa Spendula, where the waters of the Rio Coxinas crash down an imposing rock face en route to the Campidano plain. To get to the Cascata from Villacidro, head north for Gonnosfanadiga and follow the signs; it's about 1.5km from Villacidro.