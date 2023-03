Just off Via Carlo Felice, the main road through town, Sanluri's 14th-century castle houses the Museo Risorgimentale Duca d'Aosta and its eclectic collection of assorted military paraphernalia. Outside in the garden, you'll see a medieval catapult, while inside you're treated to an extraordinary display of objects, ranging from period furniture and military mementos to an assortment of almost 400 wax figurines.