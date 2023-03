Housed in a yellow 19th-century palazzo in the village centre, the Museo Archeologico provides a good overview of the area's prehistoric past with finds from many local sites, including Su Nuraxi and Genna Maria. Exhibits include some enormous amphorae and pots, metal and stone tools, oil lamps, jewellery and coins.

Adjacent to the museum, the Sala delle Mostre hosts temporary exhibitions on local life and history.