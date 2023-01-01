Basilica di Santa Giusta

This landmark Romanesque church is one of Sardinia's architectural jewels. Dating to the early 12th century, it sports a severe sandstone exterior punctuated by blind arcades and a typically Tuscan portal. Inside, three naves are divided by rows of marble and granite columns, several of which probably came from ancient Tharros. Beneath the presbytery, a vaulted crypt houses the relics of St Justa, a 2nd-century martyr who is said to have been executed here during the reign of Diocletian.

For four days around 14 May, the basilica takes centre stage during celebrations of the town’s annual Festa di Santa Giusta.