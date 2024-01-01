Housed in a 17th-century monastery, this small museum displays a varied collection of artefacts and artworks relating to the activities of Sardinia's Cappuccini monks. Exhibits include obsidian arrowheads, Roman-era coins, farm tools, traditional musical instruments and works of religious art.
Museo Etnografico Cappuccini
Southwestern Sardinia
