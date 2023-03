This nuraghic complex, signposted as the Parco Archeologico, is set on a panoramic wooded hilltop about 1km out of the village on the road to Collinas. One of the most important nuraghi in Sardinia, it consists of a central tower, around which was raised a three-cornered bastion. Much later an encircling wall was built to protect an Iron Age village, of which little has survived.