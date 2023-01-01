Cala Domestica Beach

A sensational sandy beach wedged into a natural inlet between craggy rocks, Cala Domestica is a heavenly spot. Its shallow blue waters are ideal for swimming and surfers can take to the waves that sometimes curl up here. A walk along the rocky path to the right of the beach brings you to a smaller, more sheltered side strand. The beach is situated north of Masua, about 5km from Buggerru.

Facilities are thin on the ground here, besides a pay car park and a small snack bar. Bring your own shade in summer.