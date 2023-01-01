Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca

This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of nuraghic houses and Sant'Antioco as it would have looked in the 4th century BC. Highlights include an impressive pair of stone lions that once guarded the town gates, as was customary in Phoenician towns, and a panther mosaic taken from a Roman triclinium (dining room).

Spread over the hill, is the ancient sanctuary, called the tophet.

Families of four get one free entry.