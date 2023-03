This lovely church, the centrepiece of Tratalias' borgo antico, is a prime example of Sardinia's Romanesque-Pisan architecture. Consecrated in 1213, it features a simple facade punctuated by a classic rose window and an austere columned interior. To enter, you'll have to buy a ticket at the nearby Museo del Territorio Trataliese. Note that visiting times change monthly – check with the tourist office (www.facebook.com/trataliasturismo).