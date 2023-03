This panoramic terrace, accessible by a cliffside path from Nebida's southern entrance, commands fabulous views. Dominating the seascape is the 133m-high Pan di Zucchero, the largest of several faraglioni (sea stacks) that rise out of the glassy blue waters against a backdrop of sheer white cliffs. The gutted shell of a building you see beneath you is the Laveria Lamarmora, a former mineral washing plant.