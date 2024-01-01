Chiesa di Nostra Signora del Buon Cammino

Southwestern Sardinia

To the northwest of the town centre, this white 18th-century church, now part of a monastery, is perched on a tall hill commanding lovely views.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Porto Flavia, is a mine gallery designed by Engineer Cesare Vecelli in 1924, Masua, Sardinia, Italy.

    Porto Flavia

    6.55 MILES

    A marvel of early-20th-century engineering, Porto Flavia is a port dug into cliffs 50m above the sea. Consisting of two 600m tunnels and an ingenious…

  • Cala Domestica beach, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Domestica Beach

    8.86 MILES

    A sensational sandy beach wedged into a natural inlet between craggy rocks, Cala Domestica is a heavenly spot. Its shallow blue waters are ideal for…

  • Capo Sandalo Lighthouse, St Pietro Island

    Capo Sandalo

    20.17 MILES

    The westernmost point of the island, Capo Sandalo is a superb vantage point, commanding breathtaking views down the cliff-bound coast. From the car park…

  • Tempio di Antas

    Tempio di Antas

    5.46 MILES

    An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…

  • Spiaggia di Piscinas

    Spiaggia di Piscinas

    16 MILES

    This magnificent beach is a picture of unspoilt beauty. A broad band of golden sand, it's sandwiched between a big-wave sea and a vast expanse of dunes…

  • Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca

    Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca

    17.13 MILES

    This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…

  • Belvedere

    Belvedere

    5.01 MILES

    This panoramic terrace, accessible by a cliffside path from Nebida's southern entrance, commands fabulous views. Dominating the seascape is the 133m-high…

  • View of the Neolithic tombs of the "Necropolis of Montessu" dating back to 4000 years BC in Sardinia, Italy.

    Necropoli di Montessu

    14.19 MILES

    One of Sardinia's most important archaeological sites, this ancient necropolis occupies a natural rocky amphitheatre in the verdant countryside near…

Nearby Southwestern Sardinia attractions

1. Municipio

0.34 MILES

Overlooking Piazza del Municipio and the Cattedrale di Santa Chiara is the grand neoclassical Municipio (town hall). The salmon-pink building houses…

2. Cattedrale di Santa Chiara

0.35 MILES

Dominating the eastern flank of Piazza del Municipio, the Cattedrale di Santa Chiara has a lovely Pisan-flavoured gold-hued facade and a checkerboard…

3. Palazzo Vescovile

0.36 MILES

Flanking the Cattedrale di Santa Chiara on Piazza del Municipio is the bishop's 18th-century residence, the Palazzo Vescovile. It is closed to the public.

4. Chiesa di San Francesco

0.39 MILES

From Piazza del Municipio, Via Pullo leads to the dainty rose-red trachyte of the Chiesa di San Francesco. Built over a 200-year period between the 14th…

5. Archivio Storico

0.41 MILES

Records illustrating Iglesias' past are kept in the Archivio Storico, the city's historical archive. Of particular interest is the 1327 Breve di Villa di…

6. Museo dell'Arte Mineraria

0.43 MILES

Just outside the historic centre, Iglesias' main museum is dedicated to the town's mining heritage. It displays up to 70 extraction machines, alongside…

7. Chiesa di Santa Maria delle Grazie

0.44 MILES

Originally constructed at the end of the 13th century, the modest Chiesa di Santa Maria delle Grazie retains little of its original form. About the only…

8. Centro Storico

0.47 MILES

Piazza Quintino Sella, Iglesias' central square, was laid out in the 19th century in what was at the time a field outside the city walls. Just off the…