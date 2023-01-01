Dominating the eastern flank of Piazza del Municipio, the Cattedrale di Santa Chiara has a lovely Pisan-flavoured gold-hued facade and a checkerboard stone bell tower. The church was originally built in the late 13th century, but it was given a comprehensive makeover in the 16th century, which accounts for its current Catalan Gothic look. Inside, the highlight is a gilded retable that once held the relics of St Antiochus.

The retable was originally on the Isola di Sant'Antioco, but it was bought to Iglesias in the 17th century to protect it from the threat of pirate raids. And although the clerics were later forced to return the relics, they managed to hold on to the altarpiece.

Flanking the cathedral on the piazza is the bishop's residence, the Palazzo Vescovile, and opposite is Iglesias' neoclassical Municipio. Both buildings are closed to the public.