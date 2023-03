Just off Piazza Quintino Sella, stairs lead to a stout square tower. This is all that remains of the Castello Salvaterra, the once-mighty Pisan fortress of Ugolino della Gherardesca. Behind it a path leads along a short section of the town's original crenellated wall.

To get a better idea of what the city looked like before the walls came down, head to Via Campidano, where a stretch of 14th-century wall remains defiantly in place, complete with towers.