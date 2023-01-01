Piazza Quintino Sella, Iglesias' central square, was laid out in the 19th century in what was at the time a field outside the city walls. Just off the square, a stout tower is all that remains of the Castello Salvaterra, a Pisan fortress built in the 13th century. A stretch of the northwestern perimeter wall survives along Via Campidano.

Dominating the eastern flank of Piazza del Municipio in the heart of the centro storico, the Cattedrale di Santa Chiara has a lovely Pisan-flavoured facade, as does the bell tower, with its checkerboard stonework.