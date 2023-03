Iglesias' largest square, Piazza Quintino Sella was laid out in the 19th-century in what was at the time a field outside the city walls. It soon became a central meeting place and still today it throngs with people during the evening passeggiata (evening stroll). The statue in the centre commemorates Quintino Sella (of Sella e Mosca wine fame), a 19th-century statesman and champion of the area's mining industry.