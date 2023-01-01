Funtanamare Beach

The nearest beach to Iglesias is at Funtanamare (also spelt Fontanamare), about 12km west of town. A long strip of golden sand backed by dunes and fertile farmland, it's a hugely popular spot, though it rarely gets too crowded, if nothing else because it's so long. Strong winds make it a surfer favourite, particularly when the maestrale (northwestly wind) is blowing.

At least six daily buses run from Iglesias to the beach (€1.30, 20 minutes), and there's plenty of parking if you want to drive. Buses also continue to a second beach known as Plage Mesu, further south along the same strand.