On the island's northwest coast, the rocky inlet of Cala Fico is one of the island's hidden beauty spots and, along with Isola del Corno, home to a nesting colony of Eleonora's falcons. The bay, resembling a tiny fjord, is flanked by a wall of chipped and cracked white-grey rock that catches the late afternoon sun and reflects the light onto the seawater, lending it a lovely turquoise colour.