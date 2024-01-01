Uphill from the seafront, this small museum is housed in an 18th-century fort, one of the first masonry buildings to be erected on the island. Of chief interest is the Tonnara Room, dedicated to the island's tradition of tuna fishing. Continuing the nautical theme, there's an assortment of boating bric-a-brac and a small collection of Mediterranean seashells.
Museo Civico
Sulcis
14.17 MILES
A marvel of early-20th-century engineering, Porto Flavia is a port dug into cliffs 50m above the sea. Consisting of two 600m tunnels and an ingenious…
16.17 MILES
A sensational sandy beach wedged into a natural inlet between craggy rocks, Cala Domestica is a heavenly spot. Its shallow blue waters are ideal for…
4.34 MILES
The westernmost point of the island, Capo Sandalo is a superb vantage point, commanding breathtaking views down the cliff-bound coast. From the car park…
19.94 MILES
An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…
28.23 MILES
This magnificent beach is a picture of unspoilt beauty. A broad band of golden sand, it's sandwiched between a big-wave sea and a vast expanse of dunes…
Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca
9.26 MILES
This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…
13.26 MILES
This panoramic terrace, accessible by a cliffside path from Nebida's southern entrance, commands fabulous views. Dominating the seascape is the 133m-high…
19.1 MILES
One of Sardinia's most important archaeological sites, this ancient necropolis occupies a natural rocky amphitheatre in the verdant countryside near…
Nearby Sulcis attractions
2.71 MILES
A quick 5.5km drive north of Carloforte brings you to La Punta, a desolate, windswept point with sea views over to the offshore Isola Piana. In May and…
4.24 MILES
On the island's northwest coast, the rocky inlet of Cala Fico is one of the island's hidden beauty spots and, along with Isola del Corno, home to a…
4.34 MILES
9.22 MILES
Dating to the 8th century BC, the tophet was an ancient sanctuary used by the Phoenicians and Carthaginians to cremate and bury their children and still…
9.33 MILES
At this small museum in the historic centre, you can investigate age-old living habits, as illustrated by an assortment of traditional farm tools and…
9.33 MILES
Sant'Antioco's Punic necropolis and its cavernous tombs were taken over by islanders in the Middle Ages as a safe haven from marauding Arab raiders. Here…
9.39 MILES
Also known as the Forte Sabaudo, this 19th-century Piedmontese fort marks the highest point in town. Its most famous action took place in 1815 when the…