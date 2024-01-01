Basilica di Sant’Antioco Martire

Sulcis

LoginSave

Hidden behind the modest baroque facade is a sublimely simple 5th-century church. To the right of the altar stands a wooden effigy of St Antiochus, a martyr of North African origin who was enslaved by the Romans and later hid out in the basilica's creepy catacombs.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Porto Flavia, is a mine gallery designed by Engineer Cesare Vecelli in 1924, Masua, Sardinia, Italy.

    Porto Flavia

    18.54 MILES

    A marvel of early-20th-century engineering, Porto Flavia is a port dug into cliffs 50m above the sea. Consisting of two 600m tunnels and an ingenious…

  • Cala Domestica beach, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Domestica Beach

    21.35 MILES

    A sensational sandy beach wedged into a natural inlet between craggy rocks, Cala Domestica is a heavenly spot. Its shallow blue waters are ideal for…

  • Capo Sandalo Lighthouse, St Pietro Island

    Capo Sandalo

    13.15 MILES

    The westernmost point of the island, Capo Sandalo is a superb vantage point, commanding breathtaking views down the cliff-bound coast. From the car park…

  • Tempio di Antas

    Tempio di Antas

    22.47 MILES

    An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…

  • Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca

    Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca

    0.41 MILES

    This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…

  • Belvedere

    Belvedere

    16.67 MILES

    This panoramic terrace, accessible by a cliffside path from Nebida's southern entrance, commands fabulous views. Dominating the seascape is the 133m-high…

  • View of the Neolithic tombs of the "Necropolis of Montessu" dating back to 4000 years BC in Sardinia, Italy.

    Necropoli di Montessu

    12.29 MILES

    One of Sardinia's most important archaeological sites, this ancient necropolis occupies a natural rocky amphitheatre in the verdant countryside near…

  • Cala Fico, San Pietro Island, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Fico

    13.39 MILES

    On the island's northwest coast, the rocky inlet of Cala Fico is one of the island's hidden beauty spots and, along with Isola del Corno, home to a…

View more attractions

Nearby Sulcis attractions

2. Forte Su Pisu

0.08 MILES

Also known as the Forte Sabaudo, this 19th-century Piedmontese fort marks the highest point in town. Its most famous action took place in 1815 when the…

3. Villaggio Ipogeo

0.12 MILES

Sant'Antioco's Punic necropolis and its cavernous tombs were taken over by islanders in the Middle Ages as a safe haven from marauding Arab raiders. Here…

4. Museo Etnografico

0.13 MILES

At this small museum in the historic centre, you can investigate age-old living habits, as illustrated by an assortment of traditional farm tools and…

5. Tophet

0.4 MILES

Dating to the 8th century BC, the tophet was an ancient sanctuary used by the Phoenicians and Carthaginians to cremate and bury their children and still…

6. Museo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca

0.41 MILES

This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…

7. Chiesa di Santa Maria di Monserrato

6.8 MILES

This lovely church, the centrepiece of Tratalias' borgo antico, is a prime example of Sardinia's Romanesque-Pisan architecture. Consecrated in 1213, it…

8. Museo del Carbone

7.3 MILES

Housed in Carbonia's decommissioned coalmine, the Grande Miniera di Serbariù, this fascinating museum provides a chastening look into the life of Carbonia…