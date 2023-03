A remnant of Buggerru's day as a mining centre, the Galleria Henry is a 1km-long tunnel that was dug in 1865 to allow a small train to transport minerals from underground depots to washing plants. A highlight of the hour-long gallery tour is the view down to the sea 50m below. Call between 10am and noon to check opening hours or head to the website of the Comune di Buggerru.