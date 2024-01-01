Museo del Coltello Sardo

Southwestern Sardinia

In Arbus's hilltop centre, just off Piazza Mercato, the Museo del Coltello Sardo is dedicated to the ancient Sardinian art of knife-making. The museum was founded by Paolo Pusceddu, whose s'arburesi (from Arbus) knives are among Sardinia's most prized. Check out Signor Pusceddu's historic knife collection, which includes one of the world's largest penknives.

