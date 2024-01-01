Four kilometres north of Domusnovas, the Grotta di San Giovanni, an 850m-long natural cave-gallery adorned with stalactites and stalagmites, is worth checking out. It's free to enter and is illuminated between 9am and 9pm. If you're feeling peckish there's a bar-restaurant by the car park at the entrance.
Grotta di San Giovanni
Southwestern Sardinia
