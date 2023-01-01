Marking the northernmost point of the Costa Verde, Torre dei Corsari is the area's main resort. In itself, it's not an especially attractive place, with bland modern buildings and an ugly concrete piazza, but it does have a good beach. This broad band of golden sand is sandwiched between an emerald-green sea and a range of mountainous dunes, which mushroom back into green scrubland. Overlooking the beach is a ruined watchtower after which the town is named.

The top end of the beach, known as Pistis, is a good long walk away or an 8km drive via Sant'Antonio di Santadi.

There's pay parking at both ends.