Housed in a renovated mill, this civic museum charts Arborea's Mussolini-era origins, including its architectural planning, the influx of new residents from northeastern Italy and the reclaiming (bonifica) of land from the surrounding malarial wetlands. There's also a small archaeological section displaying nuraghic and ancient artefacts unearthed at the Necropoli di S'Ungroni and other sites in the vicinity.