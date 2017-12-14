Welcome to Cuba
Timeworn but magnificent, dilapidated but dignified, fun yet maddeningly frustrating – Cuba is a country of indefinable magic.
Expect the Unexpected
Cuba is like a prince in a poor man’s coat: behind the sometimes shabby facades, gold dust lingers. It’s these rich dichotomies that make travel here the exciting, exhilarating roller-coaster ride it is. Trapped in a time warp and reeling from an economic embargo that has grated for more than half a century, this is a country where you can wave goodbye to everyday assumptions and expect the unexpected. If Cuba were a book, it would be James Joyce's Ulysses: layered, hard to grasp, frequently misunderstood, but – above all – a classic.
Historical Heritage
Bereft of modern interference, Cuba’s colonial cities haven’t changed much since musket-toting pirates stalked the Caribbean. The atmosphere and architecture is particularly stirring in Havana, Trinidad, Remedios and Camagüey where grandiose squares and cobbled streets tell erstwhile tales of opulence and intrigue. Yet, despite pockets of preservation, many buildings still lie ruined like aging dowagers waiting for a face-lift. With more funds, these heirlooms may yet rise again. Indeed, thanks to private investment, many of them have already been partially renovated, morphing into spectacular private homestays or retro-themed restaurants proudly showing off their weighty historical heritage.
The Perfect Time to Visit
There’s rarely been a better time to visit Cuba. Private enterprise is displaying the first buds of a creative spring, while the big-name brands from that well-known frenemy in the north have yet to dilute the cultural magic. As a result, the country is rife with experimentation. Here a free-spirited cafe where earnest students sit around debating Che Guevara's contribution to world revolution; there an avant-garde art studio where the furniture is as outlandish as the exhibits. From rural Viñales to urban Havana, it’s as if the whole country is slowly awakening from a deep slumber. Come now and ride the wave.
Beyond the Beaches
The vast majority of Cuba's tourists gravitate to the attractive arcs of white sand that pepper the country's north coast and offshore islands. But, explore beyond the beaches and you’re in a different domain, a land of fecund forests and crocodile-infested swamps, abandoned coffee plantations and rugged mountains as famous for their revolutionary folklore as their endemic species. Cuba, once observed German scientist Alexander von Humboldt, is a kind of Caribbean Galápagos where contradictory curiosities exist side by side. Get off the beaten path and seek them out.
Top experiences in Cuba
Recent articles
Cuba activities
Full-Day Dalat Countryside Tour
Begin your tour with a pickup from your central Dalat City hotel. Head out with your guide to your first location, Linh Quang, a Buddhist Temple with a famously large dragon sculpture. Next, head to an agricultural farm where you will learn how farmers operate on a day to day basis. Then, move on to the flower farm in the Van Thanh Flower Village, to smell some of nature's finest creations. The famous Weasel Coffee will be the next stop on the tour before the coffee plantation. See rice wine making and learn of the processing of silk at a local silk factory. Finally, head to Elephant waterfall and feel the mist on your skin before breaking for lunch.After lunch, make your way to the Linh An Pagoda where you will see the Happy Buddha. Then, explore the Mushroom Farm Village and the Chicken Village where the K'ho minority reside. Relax by the Datanla and Prenn Waterfalls before trekking to Paradise Lake. Take a moment to break for zen meditation while you are relaxing by the lake. Take a cable car to see the entire view of Dalat City from the top of the mountain. Finally, observe the Crazy House before your driver transports you back to your accommodations.
Canyoning Tour Including Datanla Falls Rappelling from Dalat
What is canyoning? Canyoning is navigating your way through a canyon. In this case, the canyon runs through a series of spectacular waterfalls and in some sections the topography requires ropes to navigate your way successfully. Other sections can be hiked or swam through.This one day trip starts to south of Dalat City. You will drive along picturesque scenic roads to the trail head, where you start your journey. At the practice slope you’ll learn the basics of knot tying, harness wearing, hardware and proper rappelling technique. After the guides are satisfied that you’ve got it down, you’ll head down your first rappel! It is an exciting 49 foot (15 meter) descent into the river below. There is a beautiful waterfall right next to the area you descend into.After that, your second rappel will be placed on a 32 foot (10 meter) vertical dry cliff. From here you head further down the canyon to a spectacular natural water slide. You will take your time having a couple of goes at it before continuing downriver.The trail meanders over some gently rolling, jungle fringed hills along the side of the river and at points you have to get down into the river itself to continue forward. You have two more exhilarating rappels through waterfalls, including the infamous “Washing Machine” before you walk out of the canyon (45 minutes) and meet your vehicle for transport back to Dalat.
Bike from Dalat to Nha Trang
This ride to Nha Trang starts with a 45 minute transfer 33 kilometers to the north east of Dalat on a new road and through the newest national park in Vietnam (Bidoup Nui Ba). It offers fantastic cycling in the highlands as well as down a 28 kilometer pass to the coast. The first section of the ride starts in pine forest and rolls through the hills with beautiful views of farms, countryside and Nui Ba Mountain. There is one final 3 kilometer climb to the top of the pass before some serious downhill. The 28 kilometer, uninterrupted downhill section is the longest section of downhill we offer.After reaching the bottom of the pass we have a picnic style lunch by the side of the river. The section of riding after lunch offers a beautiful sampling of country living in Vietnam, passing through small villages and farms. This section of riding, although pleasant, can be challenging as the hills roll continuously. Average riding distance is 70 kilometers with an option to ride more, or less. The support vehicle can be used at any time by tired riders and is used to transport luggage and provisions along the way.
Full-Day Motorcycle Tour of Silk Village from Dalat
Head out in the morning on the back of a motorcycle to visit the dragon pagoda and then on to the Lat village for a chat with the village leader and a sip of his cane wine. This type of wine is a specialty of minority groups living in the highlands.On this full-day tour you’ll continue exploring the countryside with a visit to a vegetable farm, a greenhouse flower farm, a coffee plantation, and a silk village. Observe the silk-making process from caring for the silkworms to the factory. You’ll also see a mulberry plantation and the Elephant Waterfall.When you return to Dalat city, your guide will show you one of the city’s most unusual attractions, known as the Crazy House due to its architectural style.You’ll have some time to enjoy Vietnamese coffee at a local café and also to see how the locals make rice wine.
Full-Day Canyoning Adventure in Dalat
Pick up at your hotel at 8:30am, and then depart to Datanla Waterfall. To warm up for a day with a lot of activities, you will trek for 20 minutes in pine forest to the waterfall. You then have 45 minutes learning how to use the equipments at the practical abseiling point.Start challenging yourself with the first dry abseil with the rappel of 18 high meters and the second dry abseil with the rappel of 15 high meters. If you fond of water sport, no one can stop you joining free swimming and water sliding down the waterfall.Picnic lunch will be served with bread, cheeses, fruits, salads, jam, water, soft drinks. After recovering your energy by lunch, you will get into the real canyoning with the 25 high meters waterfall. You then enjoy a 14m jump into water and do the last and most difficult rappel (16 high meters) which is affectionately known as The Washing Machine.Once finish, pack your things and hiking uphill about 20 minutes to the vehicle, back to your hotel around 3pm.
Green Grotto Caves Excursion from Falmouth
The tour begins at pick up from the lobby your Falmouth hotel or at the Falmouth cruise port. From there you will journey along the coastal highway to Discovery Bay where the Green Grotto Caves are situated on 64 acres (25.9 hectares) of beautiful Jamaican land. The Caves are located between the resort centers of Ocho Rios and Montego Bay with Discovery Bay to the west and Runaway Bay to the east.The central feature of this natural attraction is the large labyrinthine limestone cave with its numerous rock formations, its stalactites, stalagmites and abundance of overhead ceiling pockets. Your guide will explain the rich history of the caves, telling the story of the people who have used the caves for various purposes over the years. The discovery of cave paintings, tools and fragments of pottery indicate that the original inhabitants of the caves were the Taino Indians who would have used the caves for shelter. The next known inhabitants were the Spanish who, at the time of the British invasion of Jamaica (1655), hid in the caves to avoid capture. There is an underground tunnel which links the caves to the sand at Runaway bay. It is believed that the Spanish used the tunnel in their attempt escape the Island and flee to Cuba. Runaway slaves have also used the caves to hide from their former masters. During World War II, rum barrels were stored here for safe keeping by the Jamaican Government.Next we head into town to have lunch at a local Jamaican jerk restaurant for a bite of Jamaica's famous jerk chicken or pork and a sip of ice-cold Red Stripe beer. Other types of foods and drinks are available to meet all tastes including meals for children. (cost of meal not included).The excursion will finish up with shopping at one of the local craft markets where you can buy a gifts and souvenirs. After shopping you will be returned to your Falmouth hotel or cruise port.