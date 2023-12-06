Shop
Mark Read
Trinidad is one of a kind, a perfectly preserved Spanish colonial settlement where the clocks stopped in 1850 and – apart from a zombie invasion of tourists – have yet to restart. Huge sugar fortunes amassed in the nearby Valle de los Ingenios during the early 19th century created colonial-style mansions bedecked with Italian frescoes, Wedgwood china and French chandeliers.
Trinidad
Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…
Casa Templo de Santería Yemayá
Trinidad
You will need some luck to find this religious center in action. While no Santería museum can replicate the ethereal experience of Regla de Ocha (also…
Museo Nacional de la Lucha Contra Bandidos
Trinidad
The most recognizable building in Trinidad, this dilapidated pastel-yellow bell tower occupies the former convent of San Francisco de Asís. Since 1986 it…
Trinidad
Opened in 2014 and encased in the beautifully restored Casa Frias, this scale model of Trinidad's casco histórico displays amazing attention to detail …
Trinidad
The ground floor of the glittering Palacio Brunet was built in 1740, and the upstairs was added in 1808. In 1974 the mansion was converted into a museum…
Iglesia Parroquial de la Santísima Trinidad
Trinidad
Despite its unremarkable facade, this church on the northeastern side of Plaza Mayor graces countless Trinidad postcards. Rebuilt in 1892 on the site of a…
Museo de Arquitectura Trinitaria
Trinidad
A public display of wealth sits on the southeastern side of Plaza Mayor in a museum showcasing upper-class domestic architecture of the 18th and 19th…
Trinidad
Located on the eponymous square, which delineates Trinidad's northeastern reaches, is a former Spanish prison (1844) that has been converted into the…
