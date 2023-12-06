Trinidad

Colonial Square Trinidad Cuba

Mark Read

Overview

Trinidad is one of a kind, a perfectly preserved Spanish colonial settlement where the clocks stopped in 1850 and – apart from a zombie invasion of tourists – have yet to restart. Huge sugar fortunes amassed in the nearby Valle de los Ingenios during the early 19th century created colonial-style mansions bedecked with Italian frescoes, Wedgwood china and French chandeliers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Historico Municipal and rooftops.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    Trinidad

    Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…

  • Casa Templo de Santería Yemayá

    Casa Templo de Santería Yemayá

    Trinidad

    You will need some luck to find this religious center in action. While no Santería museum can replicate the ethereal experience of Regla de Ocha (also…

  • Maqueta de Trinidad

    Maqueta de Trinidad

    Trinidad

    Opened in 2014 and encased in the beautifully restored Casa Frias, this scale model of Trinidad's casco histórico displays amazing attention to detail …

  • Museo Romántico

    Museo Romántico

    Trinidad

    The ground floor of the glittering Palacio Brunet was built in 1740, and the upstairs was added in 1808. In 1974 the mansion was converted into a museum…

  • Museo de Arquitectura Trinitaria

    Museo de Arquitectura Trinitaria

    Trinidad

    A public display of wealth sits on the southeastern side of Plaza Mayor in a museum showcasing upper-class domestic architecture of the 18th and 19th…

  • Plaza Santa Ana

    Plaza Santa Ana

    Trinidad

    Located on the eponymous square, which delineates Trinidad's northeastern reaches, is a former Spanish prison (1844) that has been converted into the…

Articles

Latest stories from Trinidad

Hotels

Everything you need to know about traveling legally to Cuba

Sep 3, 2019 • 7 min read

