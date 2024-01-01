Museo de Arquitectura Trinitaria

A public display of wealth sits on the southeastern side of Plaza Mayor in a museum showcasing upper-class domestic architecture of the 18th and 19th centuries. Housed in buildings erected in 1738 and 1785 and joined in 1819, the museum was once the residence of the wealthy Iznaga family.
Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.
Iglesia Parroquial de la Santísima Trinidad
Despite its unremarkable facade, this church on the northeastern side of Plaza Mayor graces countless Trinidad postcards. Rebuilt in 1892 on the site of a…
