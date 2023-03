Opened in 2014 and encased in the beautifully restored Casa Frias, this scale model of Trinidad's casco histórico displays amazing attention to detail (try to pick out your casa particular – private homestay). A resident guide will fill you in on what's what with a conductor-like stick. Also offers city tours in English and Spanish (CUC$5).

Plans to turn Casa Frias into a full-on cultural center are in the works.