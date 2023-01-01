Museo de Arte Cubano Contemporáneo

Believe it or not, Topes de Collantes' monstrous sanatorium once harbored a veritable Louvre of Cuban art, containing works by Cuban masters such as Tomás Sánchez and Rubén Torres Llorca. Raiding the old collection in 2008 inspired provincial officials to open this infinitely more attractive museum, which displays more than 70 works in six salas (rooms) spread over three floors. The museum is on the main approach road from Trinidad, just before the hotels.