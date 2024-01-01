Coffee has been grown in the Sierra del Escambray for more than two centuries. In this small rustic cafe you can fill in the gaps on its boom-bust history while sipping the aromatic local brew called Cristal Mountain. Just up the road, stroll through Jardín de Variedades del Café, a garden with 25 varieties of coffee plants.
Casa Museo del Café
Sancti Spíritus Province
