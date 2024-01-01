Casa Museo del Café

Sancti Spíritus Province

LoginSave

Coffee has been grown in the Sierra del Escambray for more than two centuries. In this small rustic cafe you can fill in the gaps on its boom-bust history while sipping the aromatic local brew called Cristal Mountain. Just up the road, stroll through Jardín de Variedades del Café, a garden with 25 varieties of coffee plants.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Historico Municipal and rooftops.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    7.64 MILES

    Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…

  • San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    11.85 MILES

    After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…

  • El Nicho

    El Nicho

    10.72 MILES

    El Nicho, an outlying segment of the Topes de Collantes Natural Park, is the name of a beautiful waterfall on the Río Hanabanilla and the protected zone…

  • Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    8.07 MILES

    Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…

  • Plaza Mayor

    Plaza Mayor

    7.63 MILES

    Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.

  • Jardín Botánico de Cienfuegos

    Jardín Botánico de Cienfuegos

    24.31 MILES

    The 94-hectare botanic garden, 17km east of Cienfuegos, is Cuba's oldest, established in 1901. (Decades later the botanical garden in Havana used its…

  • Laguna Guanaroca

    Laguna Guanaroca

    26.39 MILES

    Laguna Guanaroca is a mangrove-rimmed saline lake southeast of Cienfuegos. It's second only to Las Salinas on the Península de Zapata as a bird magnet,…

  • Manaca Iznaga

    Manaca Iznaga

    10.59 MILES

    Founded in 1750, this important estate is the focal point of the valley. It was purchased in 1795 by Pedro Iznaga, who became one of Cuba's wealthiest men…

View more attractions

Nearby Sancti Spíritus Province attractions

1. Plaza de las Memorias

0.1 MILES

Topes' token museum is this quaint little display housed in three small wooden abodes just down from the Casa Museo del Café. It tells the history of the…

2. Museo de Arte Cubano Contemporáneo

0.57 MILES

Believe it or not, Topes de Collantes' monstrous sanatorium once harbored a veritable Louvre of Cuban art, containing works by Cuban masters such as Tomás…

4. Casa Templo de Santería Yemayá

7.6 MILES

You will need some luck to find this religious center in action. While no Santería museum can replicate the ethereal experience of Regla de Ocha (also…

5. Museo Romántico

7.6 MILES

The ground floor of the glittering Palacio Brunet was built in 1740, and the upstairs was added in 1808. In 1974 the mansion was converted into a museum…

6. Museo de Arqueología Guamuhaya

7.61 MILES

On the northwestern side of Plaza Mayor is this odd mix of stuffed animals, native bones and vaguely incongruous 19th-century kitchen furniture.

8. Plaza Mayor

7.63 MILES

Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.