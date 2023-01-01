El Nicho, an outlying segment of the Topes de Collantes Natural Park, is the name of a beautiful waterfall on the Río Hanabanilla and the protected zone that surrounds it. People come here to view the falls, swim in one of two natural pools and navigate a couple of short, steep but well-defined trails that end at a mirador (lookout point) offering views over lush mountains and the distant Embalse Hanabanilla. The area is known for its birdwatching potential. You can relax afterwards at a large farm-style restaurant.