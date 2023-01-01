Museo Nacional de la Lucha Contra Bandidos

The most recognizable building in Trinidad, this dilapidated pastel-yellow bell tower occupies the former convent of San Francisco de Asís. Since 1986 it's been a museum with photos, maps, weapons and objects relating to the struggle against the various counterrevolutionary bands that took a leaf out of Fidel's book and operated illicitly out of the Sierra del Escambray between 1960 and 1965.

The fuselage of a US U-2 spy plane shot down over Cuba is also on display. You can climb the bell tower for good views.