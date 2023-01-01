Casa Templo de Santería Yemayá

You will need some luck to find this religious center in action. While no Santería museum can replicate the ethereal experience of Regla de Ocha (also known as Santería, Cuba's main religion of African origin), this house tries with a Santería altar to Yemayá, goddess of the sea, laden with myriad offerings of fruit, water and stones.

The house is presided over by santeros (priests), who'll emerge from the back patio and surprise you with some well-rehearsed tourist spiel. On the goddess's anniversary, March 19, ceremonies are performed day and night.