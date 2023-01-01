Manaca Iznaga

Founded in 1750, this important estate is the focal point of the valley. It was purchased in 1795 by Pedro Iznaga, who became one of Cuba's wealthiest men through slave trafficking. Next to the hacienda, a 44m-high tower was used to watch the enslaved people – the bell in front of the house served to summon them. It's 16km northeast of Trinidad.

Today you can climb to the top of the tower for pretty views, followed by a reasonable lunch (from noon to 2:30pm) in the restaurant-bar in Iznaga's former colonial mansion. Don't miss the huge sugar press out back.