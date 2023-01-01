Casa de la Guayabera

The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented' in Sancti Spíritus by the wives of agricultural workers who sewed the trademark pockets into the garments so that their men could safely store their tools and packed lunches. This new museum honors the iconic shirts, displaying guayaberas worn by Hugo Chávez, Gabriel Garcia Márquez and Fidel.

The complex, set on a lovely riverside patio in front of the city's famous packhorse bridge, also has a bar and lovely garden where public social and cultural events take place after hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Those wishing to order a guayabera must wait two days for its completion.