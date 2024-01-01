Seven kilometers east of the Manaca Iznaga turnoff, travel for another 2km south and you'll find the former estate of Don Mariano Borrell, a wealthy early-19th-century sugar merchant. The seven stone arches on the facade lead to frescoed rooms, now a restaurant featuring a traipiche, an old-fashioned press for sugarcane juice.
Sitio Guáimaro
Sancti Spíritus Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.44 MILES
Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…
23.37 MILES
The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented'…
23.33 MILES
Looking like something out of an English country village, this quintuple-arched bridge is Sancti Spíritus' signature sight. Built by the Spanish in 1815,…
San Isidro de los Destiladeros
4.42 MILES
After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…
25.55 MILES
El Nicho, an outlying segment of the Topes de Collantes Natural Park, is the name of a beautiful waterfall on the Río Hanabanilla and the protected zone…
10.54 MILES
Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…
12.38 MILES
Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.
23.47 MILES
While not Cuba's shadiest or most atmospheric square, pretty Serafín Sánchez is full of understated Sancti Spíritus elegance. Metal chairs laid out inside…
Nearby Sancti Spíritus Province attractions
4.34 MILES
Three kilometers beyond the Manaca Iznaga museum, on the valley's inland road, is an old hacienda built by Don Mariano Borrell toward the end of the 18th…
2. San Isidro de los Destiladeros
5.16 MILES
Founded in 1750, this important estate is the focal point of the valley. It was purchased in 1795 by Pedro Iznaga, who became one of Cuba's wealthiest men…
4. Mirador de la Loma del Puerto
12.04 MILES
Grass grows around the domed bell tower, and the arched doorways were bricked up long ago, but the shell of this ruined church (1812) defiantly remains…
12.05 MILES
Located on the eponymous square, which delineates Trinidad's northeastern reaches, is a former Spanish prison (1844) that has been converted into the…
7. Iglesia Parroquial de la Santísima Trinidad
12.34 MILES
Despite its unremarkable facade, this church on the northeastern side of Plaza Mayor graces countless Trinidad postcards. Rebuilt in 1892 on the site of a…
12.35 MILES
The ground floor of the glittering Palacio Brunet was built in 1740, and the upstairs was added in 1808. In 1974 the mansion was converted into a museum…