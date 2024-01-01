Sitio Guáimaro

Sancti Spíritus Province

LoginSave

Seven kilometers east of the Manaca Iznaga turnoff, travel for another 2km south and you'll find the former estate of Don Mariano Borrell, a wealthy early-19th-century sugar merchant. The seven stone arches on the facade lead to frescoed rooms, now a restaurant featuring a traipiche, an old-fashioned press for sugarcane juice.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Historico Municipal and rooftops.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    12.44 MILES

    Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…

  • Casa de la Guayabera

    Casa de la Guayabera

    23.37 MILES

    The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented'…

  • Puente Yayabo

    Puente Yayabo

    23.33 MILES

    Looking like something out of an English country village, this quintuple-arched bridge is Sancti Spíritus' signature sight. Built by the Spanish in 1815,…

  • San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    4.42 MILES

    After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…

  • El Nicho

    El Nicho

    25.55 MILES

    El Nicho, an outlying segment of the Topes de Collantes Natural Park, is the name of a beautiful waterfall on the Río Hanabanilla and the protected zone…

  • Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    10.54 MILES

    Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…

  • Plaza Mayor

    Plaza Mayor

    12.38 MILES

    Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.

  • Parque Serafín Sánchez

    Parque Serafín Sánchez

    23.47 MILES

    While not Cuba's shadiest or most atmospheric square, pretty Serafín Sánchez is full of understated Sancti Spíritus elegance. Metal chairs laid out inside…

View more attractions

Nearby Sancti Spíritus Province attractions

1. Casa Guachinango

4.34 MILES

Three kilometers beyond the Manaca Iznaga museum, on the valley's inland road, is an old hacienda built by Don Mariano Borrell toward the end of the 18th…

2. San Isidro de los Destiladeros

4.42 MILES

After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…

3. Manaca Iznaga

5.16 MILES

Founded in 1750, this important estate is the focal point of the valley. It was purchased in 1795 by Pedro Iznaga, who became one of Cuba's wealthiest men…

4. Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

10.54 MILES

Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…

5. Iglesia de Santa Ana

12.04 MILES

Grass grows around the domed bell tower, and the arched doorways were bricked up long ago, but the shell of this ruined church (1812) defiantly remains…

6. Plaza Santa Ana

12.05 MILES

Located on the eponymous square, which delineates Trinidad's northeastern reaches, is a former Spanish prison (1844) that has been converted into the…

8. Museo Romántico

12.35 MILES

The ground floor of the glittering Palacio Brunet was built in 1740, and the upstairs was added in 1808. In 1974 the mansion was converted into a museum…