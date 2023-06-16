Cienfuegos

In his song 'Cienfuegos,' Benny Moré described his home city as the city he liked best. He wasn't the settlement's only cheerleader. Cuba's so-called 'Pearl of the South' has long seduced travelers from around the island with its elegance, enlightened French airs and feisty Caribbean spirit. If Cuba has a Paris, this is most definitely it.

  • Interior of Teatro Tomas Terry, shot with fisheye lens, Parque Jose Marti, Cienfuegos, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Cuba, West Indies, Central America

    Teatro Tomás Terry

    Cienfuegos

    Sharing French and Italian influences, this theater on the northern side of Parque José Martí is grand from the outside (look for the gold-leafed mosaics…

  • Palacio de Valle

    Palacio de Valle

    Cienfuegos

    Just when you thought Cienfuegos' eclectic architecture couldn't get any more eclectic, you reach the southern end of Punta Gorda where, with a sharp…

  • Cementerio la Reina

    Cementerio la Reina

    Cienfuegos

    A listed national monument, the city's oldest cemetery was founded in 1837 and is lined with the graves of Spanish soldiers who died in the Wars of…

  • Palacio Ferrer – Museo de las Artes

    Palacio Ferrer – Museo de las Artes

    Cienfuegos

    On the western side of Parque José Martí, this riveting neoclassical building (1918) was lovingly restored in time for Cienfuegos' 200th anniversary in…

  • Juragua Nuclear Power Plant

    Juragua Nuclear Power Plant

    Cienfuegos

    Across the bay from Cienfuegos with its dome clearly visible from the city is the infamous, but never completed, Juragua nuclear power plant, a planned…

  • Museo Histórico Naval Nacional

    Museo Histórico Naval Nacional

    Cienfuegos

    Close to the railway tracks, five blocks northwest of Parque José Martí, is this crenelated blue and white museum, dating from 1933. It's housed in the…

  • Palacio de Gobierno

    Palacio de Gobierno

    Cienfuegos

    Most of Parque José Martí's south side is dominated by this grandiose, silvery-gray building where the provincial government (Poder Popular Provincial)…

