Just when you thought Cienfuegos' eclectic architecture couldn't get any more eclectic, you reach the southern end of Punta Gorda where, with a sharp intake of breath, you'll stumble upon the impossible-to-classify Palacio de Valle. Built in 1917 by Acisclo del Valle Blanco, a wealthy Spaniard from Asturias, the structure resembles an outrageously ornate Moroccan casbah, but draws on a mad mix of Gothic, Byzantine, mudéjar and baroque influences.

Batista planned to convert this colorful riot of tiles, turrets and stucco into a casino, until the Cuban Revolution sent the gamblers back to Vegas. Today it's an (aspiring) upscale restaurant with an inviting terrace bar and plenty of architectural details to admire.