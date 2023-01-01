Across the bay from Cienfuegos with its dome clearly visible from the city is the infamous, but never completed, Juragua nuclear power plant, a planned joint venture between Cuba and the Soviet Union that was conceived in 1976 and incorporated the ominous disused apartment blocks of the adjacent Ciudad Nuclear. Only 288km from the Florida Keys, construction met with strong opposition from the US and was abandoned following the collapse of communism in the former Eastern Bloc. Foreigners can't visit.