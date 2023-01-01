Palacio Ferrer – Museo de las Artes

On the western side of Parque José Martí, this riveting neoclassical building (1918) was lovingly restored in time for Cienfuegos' 200th anniversary in 2019. Inside art exhibits compete with expensive furnishings spearheaded by Italian marble floors and – most noticeably – a rooftop cupola equipped with a wrought-iron staircase, which you can climb for city and water views.

Other exhibits inside the museum include stories about the house's former owners, its distinguished guests (including opera singer Enrico Caruso) and other Cienfuegos residents such as Benny Moré.