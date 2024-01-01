Casa del Fundador

Cienfuegos

On the southeastern corner of Parque José Martí stands the city's oldest building, once the residence of city founder Louis D'Clouet and now a souvenir store. El Bulevar, Cienfuegos' quintessential shopping street, heads east from here to link up with Paseo del Prado.

