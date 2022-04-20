Santiago de Cuba

Santiago Cathedral with grand Corinthian columns.

Mark Read

Overview

Cuba's cultural capital, Santiago is a frenetic, passionate and noisy beauty. Situated closer to Haiti and the Dominican Republic than to Havana, it leans east rather than west, a crucial factor shaping this city's unique identity, steeped in Afro-Caribbean, entrepreneurial and rebel influences.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Cuba; Cementerio Santa Ifigenia Shutterstock ID 727217770; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Cementerio Santa Ifigenia

    Santiago de Cuba

    Nestled peacefully on the city's western extremity, the Cementerio Santa Ifigenia is second only to Havana's Necrópolis Cristóbal Colón in its importance…

  • Cuba, Santiago de Cuba Province, Santiago de Cuba, Lighthouse at Castillo de San Pedro de la Roca del Morro

    Castillo de San Pedro de la Roca del Morro

    Santiago de Cuba

    A Unesco World Heritage site since 1997, the San Pedro fort sits impregnably atop a 60m-high promontory at the entrance to Santiago harbor, 10km southwest…

  • Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción

    Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción

    Santiago de Cuba

    Santiago's most important church is stunning both inside and out. There has been a cathedral on this site since the city's inception in the 1520s, though…

  • Cuartel Moncada

    Cuartel Moncada

    Santiago de Cuba

    Santiago's famous Moncada Barracks, a crenelated art deco building completed in 1938, is now synonymous with one of history's greatest failed putsches…

  • Museo de Ambiente Histórico Cubano

    Museo de Ambiente Histórico Cubano

    Santiago de Cuba

    The oldest house still standing in Cuba, this arresting early colonial abode dating from 1522 was the official residence of the island's first governor,…

  • Museo Municipal Emilio Bacardí Moreau

    Museo Municipal Emilio Bacardí Moreau

    Santiago de Cuba

    Narrow Pío Rosado links Calle Heredia to Calle Aguilera and the fabulous Grecian facade of the Bacardí Museum. Founded in 1899 by the rum-magnate war hero…

  • Museo de la Lucha Clandestina

    Museo de la Lucha Clandestina

    Santiago de Cuba

    This gorgeous yellow colonial-style building houses a museum detailing the underground struggle against Batista in the 1950s. It's a fascinating, if…

  • Moncada Museum

    Moncada Museum

    Santiago de Cuba

    The museum inside the Cuartel Moncada is the best in town and one of the best in Cuba. Sometimes gory exhibits catalogue the details of the 1953 attack by…

Articles

Latest stories from Santiago de Cuba

Beaches

El ritmo cubano: Cuba's musical soul

Aug 10, 2009 • 3 min read

