Museo Municipal Emilio Bacardí Moreau

Narrow Pío Rosado links Calle Heredia to Calle Aguilera and the fabulous Grecian facade of the Bacardí Museum. Founded in 1899 by the rum-magnate war hero and city mayor, Emilio Bacardí y Moreau (the palatial building was built to spec), the museum is one of Cuba's oldest and most eclectic, with a striking collection of Cuban paintings and some absorbing artifacts amassed from Bacardí's travels.

These include an extensive weapons collection, paintings from the Spanish costumbrismo (a 19th-century artistic movement that predates Romanticism) school and the only Egyptian mummy on the island.

