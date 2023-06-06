Camagüey

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Cuba's third-largest city is easily the suavest and most sophisticated after Havana. The arts shine bright here and it's also the bastion of the Catholic Church on the island. Well known for going their own way in times of crisis, its resilient citizens are called agramontinos by other Cubans, after local First War of Independence hero Ignacio Agramonte, coauthor of the Guáimaro constitution and courageous leader of Cuba's finest cavalry brigade.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cuba, Camaguey, Camaguey Province, Plaza Del Carmen, Iglesia de Nuestra Senora del Carmen and Unique life-sized sculptures of camagueyanos going about their daily life bronze sculpture, christianity, statue, beauty, road, historic district, public square, church, dwelling, bell tower, architecture, dawn, Cuban culture, building, history, everyday scene, nobody, cobblestone, Camaguey, quaint, restored, charming, historic building, place of worship, religious building, sculptural, caribbean island, colonial, grilles, old house, cobbles, caribbean, bronze statue, historic centre, cobbled street, life-size, life-sized, unique, life size, colourful house, window grilles

    Plaza del Carmen

    Camagüey

    Around 600m west of the frenzy of República sits another sublimely beautiful square, one less visited than the central plazas. It's backed on the eastern…

  • Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte

    Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte

    Camagüey

    Named (like half of Camagüey) after the exalted local War of Independence hero, this cavernous museum, just north of the train station, is in a Spanish…

  • Casa de Arte Jover

    Casa de Arte Jover

    Camagüey

    Camagüey is home to two of Cuba's most creative and prodigious contemporary painters, Joel Jover and his wife Ileana Sánchez. Their magnificent home in…

  • Martha Jiménez Pérez

    Martha Jiménez Pérez

    Camagüey

    In Cuba's ceramics capital, the studio-gallery of Martha Jiménez Pérez shows the work of one of Cuba's greatest living artists. See everything from pots…

  • Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte

    Museo Casa Natal de Ignacio Agramonte

    Camagüey

    The birthplace of independence hero Ignacio Agramonte (1841–73), the cattle rancher who led the Camagüey area's revolt against Spain. The house – an…

  • Necropolis de Camagüey

    Necropolis de Camagüey

    Camagüey

    This sea of elaborate, lop-sided, bleached-white Gothic tombs makes up Cuba's most underrated cemetery, secreting the resting place of Camagüey-born…

  • Mercado Agropecuario Hatibonico

    Mercado Agropecuario Hatibonico

    Camagüey

    If you visit just one market in Cuba, make it this muddy one. Beside the murky Río Hatibonico just off the Carretera Central, and characterized by its…

  • Casino Campestre

    Casino Campestre

    Camagüey

    Cuba's largest urban park sits across the Río Hatibonico from the old town, and was laid out in 1860. There are shaded benches, a baseball stadium,…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Camagüey with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.