Museo Provincial Ignacio Agramonte

Named (like half of Camagüey) after the exalted local War of Independence hero, this cavernous museum, just north of the train station, is in a Spanish cavalry barracks dating from 1848. There's some impressive artwork upstairs, including much by Camagüey locals, as well as antique furniture and old family heirlooms.

The art collection features both 19th- and early 20th-century art such as the haunting work of camagüeyano Fidelio Ponce and artes plasticos (modern art) by nationally renowned figures like Alfredo Sosabravo.