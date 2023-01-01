Reserva Ecológica Limones Tuabaquey

One of Cuba’s newest reserves, these heavily wooded uplands occupy the Sierra de Cubitas in northern Camagüey Province. The star attraction is Cuba's most important indigenous art: pre-Columbian cave paintings at Cueva Pichardo and Cueva María Teresa. Its Hoyo de Bonet is a unique 300m-wide, 90m-deep natural karstic depression covered in vegetation with a cool, humid microclimate replete with trippy giant ferns. The rich birdlife includes an abundance of tocororos and cartacubas known to produce a symphony of birdsong.

Paths fan out to caves, craters and a narrow natural gorge called the Paso de los Paredones, with sheer 40m-high walls. Historical infamy is recalled nearby: a post marks the spot where, in February 1869, a group of mambises (19th-century Cuban independence fighters) successfully saw off a Spanish attack.

Walking on the trails is permitted with a guide only. Guided tours of the reserve (CUC$37 per person including transport and lunch) can be arranged at Ecotur or with private agencies in Camagüey. There is a visitor center, plus accommodation in cabins.

The reserve lies approximately 35km north of the city of Camagüey on the main (bumpy) road between Morón and Nuevitas. The turnoff is near the village of Cubitas.