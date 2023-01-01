Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Merced

Dating from 1748, this is arguably Camagüey’s most impressive colonial church. Its history is imbued with legend. Local myth tells of a miraculous figure that floated from the watery depths here in 1601, and it has been a spot of worship ever since. The active convent in the attached cloister is distinguished by its two-level arched interior, spooky catacombs (where the church faithful were buried until 1814) and the dazzling Santo Sepulcro, a solid silver coffin.